TOWNSQUARE MEDIA taps PETER VAN DEN HEUVEL as Market Pres./Chief Revenue Officer for its CEDAR RAPIDS/WATERLOO local media cluster. He will report to SVP TODD LAWLEY.

“PETER has extensive multi-platform management experience which makes him a perfect fit for this role. I could not be more excited to have someone with Peter’s leadership and depth of multi-platform knowledge to lead our two-time “Market of the Year” team in Cedar Rapids/Waterloo,” commented LAWLEY.

“I feel very fortunate to be joining the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA team in CEDAR RAPIDS/WATERLOO with their strong, legacy brands and world class content contributors,” said VAN DEN HEUVEL. “It is apparent that this team understands the importance of providing multi-platform solutions to our clients and as a result have built the #1 local media company in the market. My goal is to continue what Terry Peters and his team have built in Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, by continuing to provide our clients with market leading local media solutions that will help them succeed.”

COO/Local Media, ERIK HELLUM added, “I am really proud of the job that retiring Market President TERRY PETERS and the CEDAR RAPIDS/WATERLOO team have done to make TOWNSQUARE/CEDAR RAPIDS/WATERLOO the #1 local media company in the market. Given PETER’s leadership abiity, track record of performance, and multi-platform approach to getting results for clients, I am confident that he will build on this success and show us what is truly possible in CEDAR RAPIDS/WATERLOO.”

