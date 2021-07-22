Brand (Photo: Twitter @Joe_Brand1)

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO has gone in-house for its new studio host for CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS hockey, naming sports anchor/reporter JOE BRAND for the position. ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that BRAND will host BLACKHAWKS pregame and postgame shows and the weekly "BLACKHAWKS LIVE" starting SEPTEMBER 29th.

BRAND replaces CHRIS BODEN, who was let go after last season (NET NEWS 7/1). At the time, BODEN said that he was told the pregame and postgame host position was "being eliminated due to COVID-related financial losses."

