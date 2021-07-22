Travis Barker (Photo Credit: Nathan James)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed an exclusive worldwide administration deal with acclaimed musician, record producer, songwriter, and pop-punk icon TRAVIS BARKER. BARKER is BLINK-182's drummer and has collaborated several other musicians. He’s co-written and produced songs for MACHINE GUN KELLY, jxdn, KENNYHOOPLA, BEBE REXHA, SUECO, WILLOW, JASIAH, DIRTY HEADS, SWAE LEE, FRANK CARTER, JAMES ARTHUR, POORSTACY and many more.

“TRAVIS's authenticity has paved the way for him to continue to grow and endure as one of punk rock’s most charismatic and influential figures," said WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC SVPs Of A&R, GREG SOWDERS and KATY WOLAVER. "Not only did his music define an entire era, but his innovative, ongoing contributions to the contemporary musical landscape continue to shape culture. TRAVIS has always found a way to infuse the DIY spirit of punk into every possible genre with amazing results. We’re so proud to welcome him into the fold at WARNER CHAPPELL and support his incredible work."

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Pres. Of A&R, U.S. RYAN PRESS added: "TRAVIS is not only a global superstar, but also one of the greatest drummers of all time and a highly sought-after producer. His music popularized pop-punk in the early 2000s, and as his career has continued to evolve, his influence has only gotten stronger. All of us at WARNER CHAPPELL are looking forward to his next chapter and sharing many more successes with him."

BARKER added, "Stoked to be working with everyone from WARNER CHAPPELL. Looking forward to a long and successful relationship."

« see more Net News