As ALL ACCESS previously reported (NET NEWS 7/9/20), PREMIERE NETWORKS/iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK BREAKFAST CLUB personality CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD will host a late-night talk show on COMEDY CENTRAL, reported CNN.

"THA GOD'S HONEST TRUTH WITH LENARD 'CHARLAMAGNE' MCKELVEY" will premiere on SEPTEMBER 17th.

The weekly half-hour show will feature current events, cultural issues, and comedy. The show's executive producer will be CBS TV “LATE SHOW” host STEPHEN COLBERT. He's also the former COMEDY CENTRAL host of "THE DAILY SHOW."

According to CNN, CHARLAMAGNE said, "This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you. This is the third talk show CHRIS MCCARTHY has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity."

MCCARTHY is MTV ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Pres./CEO for parent company VIACOMCBS. He formerly ran MTV2, that’s where CHARLAMAGNE hosted the MTV comedy game shows "GUY COURT" AND "GUY CODE". In addition, "THA GOD" hosted the network's short-lived "CHARLAMAGNE & FRIENDS" talk show.

