New Logo

LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE has rebranded to LEARFIELD. The company added the IMG COLLEGE name to its brand when the two college sports multimedia rights giants merged in 2017 and is streamlining the brand and its logo after consultation with its university partners, clients, and employees and an internal design process.

“We think the new brand visually distinguishes the company in the same way that the expertise and passion of our people differentiate the experience of working with LEARFIELD and its affiliated brands,” said CEO COLE GAHAGAN. “As we set the pace and standards for innovation, we will continue our relentless focus on building great relationships with our partners and helping brands connect to fans, as we tell our broader story in the market.”

“The brand represents what we are about,” said Chief Marketing and Communication Officer JENNIFER DAVIS. “The pennant speaks to our history in college sports and relates to the passionate fan experience, not just on game day, but every day. This passion extends to our performing arts and venue partnerships as well. The one figure in the design depicts that we are coming together as a unified company to lead the industry and to put our partners and clients first, as they seek to compete and achieve their goals.”

