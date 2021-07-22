Sold

AMIGO MULTIMEDIA, INC. is selling Spanish Variety KNUV-A/TOLLESON-PHOENIX, AZ to LA PROMIZE COMPANY LLC for $500,000 ($200,000 cash, $300,000 in a promissory note) plus a Joint Sales and Time Brokerage Agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, WP BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Sports KNMZ (ESPN ALAMOGORDO 103.7), News-Talk KRSY-A (ALAMO AM), and K270CS/ALAMOGORDO, NM and Country KRSY-F/LA LUZ, NM to EXCITER MEDIA LLC for $24,000 plus $60,000 for real property and a time brokerage agreement before closing.

MICHAEL D. LANDIS is swapping Sports KSEK-K300DE (FOX SPORTS 1340 AM)/PITTSBURG, KS to MY TOWN MEDIA INC. for Country KHST (MY COUNTRY 101.7)/LAMAR, MO.

RADIO BY GRACE, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WTSE/BENTON, TN while it awaits replacement of the electrical system at its tower site.

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO has closed on the swap of News-Talk KKPC-A-K270CM (CPR NEWS)/PUEBLO, CO to MARCOS RODRIQUEZ's COLORADO RADIO MARKETING, LLC for Triple A KNDH (INDIE 102.3, formerly AC KUUR (YOUR RADIO))/CARBONDALE, CO; K275AR/NEW CASTLE, CO; and K230AZ, K242BL, and K299AC/GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO.

And FULL SMILE, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Oldies KIRL/OSAGE BEACH, MO to ORION CENTER, INC. for $60,000.

