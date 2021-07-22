Returning With A Podcast

VIACOMCBS' previously-announced companion podcast for MTV and PARAMOUNT+'s revived "BEHIND THE MUSIC" documentary series (NET NEWS 5/13) will make its debut along with the TV show next THURSDAY (7/29), distributed under the company's partnership with iHEARTMEDIA.

The first episodes of the "MTV BEHIND THE MUSIC PODCAST", like the video version, will look at DR. DRE and ICE CUBE; future episodes will include 50 CENT, AC/DC, ADAM LAMBERT, BRET MICHAELS, COURTNEY LOVE, DJ KHALED, DURAN DURAN, FAT JOE, GUNS N’ ROSES, MADONNA, NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, TONI BRAXTON, and USHER. iHEARTRADIO will also offer a playlist with songs from each of the artists featured on the podcast.

