Applications Now Accepted

The application window is now open for the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION's (NABLF) 2022 Broadcast Leadership Training Program. Applications for the program, which helps senior-level broadcasters looking to move up into ownership or executive positions, will be accepted through MONDAY, AUGUST 2nd, with women and people of color encouraged to apply.

This year's program of weekend sessions will start on the weekend of SEPTEMBER 17-19.

“After a year and a half of a hybrid classroom, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our next cohort back in-person,” said NABLF Pres. MICHELLE DUKE. “The Broadcast Leadership Training program is imperative to our goal of fostering growth and promoting diversity in the industry, and we are excited to immerse the 2022 class in the networking and relationship-building opportunities that uniquely thrive in a live environment.”

