Blythe (Photo: Chris Hornbuckle)

Matkosky

TYLER WAUGH, with the label since 2016 (NET NEWS 4/27/16), is promoted from Dir./Southeast Promotion to Dir./National Promotion for the label. SARAH HEADLEY is upped from Coord./Promotion to fill WAUGH’s former regional position. HEADLEY joined BIG LOUD in 2020 with three years of agency background in social media and public relations.

KELLEY BROCK, the former afternoon host at CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKDF/NASHVILLE, joins the label as Coord./Promotion. BROCK worked at WKDF from 2018-2020. Before that, she was part of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Broadcast Award-winning Medium Market Personality Of The Year morning show, "KEN, KELLEY, AND DANIEL,” at then ENTERCOM Country WUSY/CHATTANOOGA.

DELANEY ROGERS, who has been Executive Asst. for BIG LOUD Partner/CEO SETH ENGLAND, is now working for BLYTHE in that capacity. AUBREY WILSON joins the company as Coord./Data & Analytics following the departure of GIULIANA “G” MIGNONE, who left to pursue an artist career.

New hire BROCK can be reached at kelley@bigloud.com and WILSON at aubrey@bigloud.com.





