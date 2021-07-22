Jenna Andrews

MILK & HONEY MUSIC + SPORTS + VENTURES has signed songwriter, vocal producer and executive producer JENNA ANDREWS to the company where she will be managed by Founder and CEO LUCAS KELLER, GM NIC WARNER and Manager CHAD WES.

ANDREWS co-wrote the #1 hit single “Butter” from South Korean superstars BTS. The song is one of the biggest global records of 2021. Other recent hits from ANDREWS include co-writing New Zealand pop artist BENEE’s global hit, “Supalonely," “Heartbreak Anthem” for LITTLE MIX and DAVID GUETTA and GUS DAPPERTON. Past collaborations include DRAKE, JENNIFER LOPEZ, LENNON STELLA, TORI KELLY, JESSIE J, and NOAH CYRUS.

KELLER said, “JENNA’s past year has been a tour de force, and we look forward to matching her ambition and really working to reach new heights. Her energy, passion and talent are unmatched, and we have big plans going into 2022.”

ANDREWS added, “I have been such a big fan of everyone over at MILK & HONEY for such a long time and love their energy, hustle and dedication to their clients. It really felt like having them manage me was the perfect fit going into this next chapter of my career!”

In signing JENNA ANDREWS, MILK & HONEY uphold their commitment to creative female empowerment, supporting and promoting their talented female songwriters, producers and DJ’s. ANDREWS joins a stable of top songwriters and producers and a company that is passionate about advocating for creator’s rights.





