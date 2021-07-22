CMG Tulsa Cluster Sponsors

The COX MEIDA GROUP TULSA cluster -- News/Talk KRMG, Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5), Country KWEN and Classic Rock KJSR (103.3 THE EAGLE) -- is hosting the 13th annual HOME & GARDEN EXPO Of OKLAHOMA, FRIDAY-SUNDAY (JULY 23rd-25th). The show gives attendees an opportunity to meet with local vendors to discover the latest trends in home improvement and connect with GREEN COUNTRY’s top providers of home products and services.

The event takes place at the EXCHANGE CENTER at EXPO SQUARE, with admission and parking free.

CMG TULSA’s radio stations will be on-site throughout the weekend to meet with show attendees. KRMG will host its "Ask The Expert" shows from the EXPO to give attendees an opportunity to ask questions in person.

The OKLAHOMA BLOOD INSTITUTE will be at the show all three days, collecting blood donations and offering incentives to donors.

