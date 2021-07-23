Norman

WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Classical WIUM/MACOMB, IL-WIUW/WARSAW, IL (TRI STATES PUBLIC RADIO) has promoted Underwriting and Outreach Coordinator HEATHER NORMAN to GM, effective AUGUST 1st. NORMAN has been with TRI STATES PUBLIC RADIO since 2014 after a 13 year stint as Director of the GALESBURG CIVIC ART CENTER.

NORMAN's promotion fills the GM position left vacant since JONATHAN AHL's NOVEMBER 2018 resignation. Audio Information Services Dir. JANE CARLSON handled GM duties until she left in JUNE 2019, and former Development Dir. JULIE MURPHY served as Interim GM from NOVEMNER 2019 through the end of last month.

