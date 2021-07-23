Tribute Podcast

A new podcast will trace the career and influence of the late CHARLIE DANIELS. "THE CHARLIE DANIELS PODCAST: FROM 'LONG HAIRED COUNTRY BOY' TO 'SIMPLE MAN,' THE BEST THERE'S EVER BEEN," hosted by CHARLIE DANIELS, JR., debuts FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th at 8a (CT). The show will include previous interviews with the elder DANIELS and guests including musicians, producers, and staffers who knew or were influenced by his music, with the first episode featuring roadie/guitar tuner ROGER CAMPBELL.

“It took me a long time to decide on a long-term way to honor dad, his career and his music,” said the younger DANIELS. ”Launching a podcast seemed to be the best way to do that. We’re also featuring dad’s music because, to do a CHARLIE DANIELS podcast without music is only giving part of the story. I can’t wait for dad’s fans to hear the many, many stories there are to tell about him.”

