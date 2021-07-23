Coming Up August 14th

iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS has rolled out its plans for the THIRD ANNUAL MEMPHIS CHICKEN & BEER FESTIVAL, SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th at the LIBERTY BOWL MEMORIAL STADIUM. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local charity, DOROTHY DAY HOUSE, an organization fighting homelessness in the MEMPHIS community.

iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS stations, Hip Hop N R&B WHRK (K97), R&B KJMS (V101.1), Top 40 KWNW (101.9 KISS FM), R&B WDIA-A, Talk WREC-A, Classic Rock WEGR (ROCK 103) and Gospel WHAL (HALLELUJAH 95.7) are promoting the event on-air, on the stations’ websites and via social media. Cluster on-air personalities BIG SUE, EARLE AUGUSTUS, STORMY TAYLOR, MIKE EVANS and more will be on hand.

Get more information at MemphisChickenAndBeer.com.

