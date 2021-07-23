Darren Davis

In a memo to the company, BOB PITTMAN and RICH BRESSLER have announced that iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group COO DARREN DAVIS is retiring effective JANUARY 1, 2022.

DAVIS has spent three decades -- his entire career -- with iHEARTMEDIA. PITTMAN and BRESSLER stated, “Anyone who knows DARREN knows he has a deep love for iHEART and a true passion for our business and our success, and he'll be continuing with the company as an advisor when he steps down as Chief Operating Officer next JANUARY."

"DARREN first joined our WASH-FM in WASHINGTON, DC as a programming team intern in 1992, and, in essence, has grown up through our organization -- continually taking on new roles and more responsibility and becoming a critically important contributor as part of our senior team," they said. "Now, after almost 30 years with iHEART, DARREN is looking forward to spending more time on a variety of other projects he's passionate about, including real estate development, local community projects and traveling with his family. Although his day-to-day operating expertise will be missed, we appreciate all he's done for our company and are very pleased that he will continue his association with us, albeit on a more limited basis."

In closing, the memo states, "DARREN will remain active in his role through the end of the year, and he will be working closely with CONAL BYRNE, CEO of our Digital Audio Group, through the balance of 2021 to continue our momentum and to effectively organize the Digital Audio Group for the future. We know you will join us in thanking DARREN for his many contributions to building iHEART, and in wishing him the best of luck on this new path!"

DAVIS, who is based in NASHVILLE, told ALL ACCESS, “The iHEART folks are the best in the business, and what a fun time I’ve had all these years building great brands and making great friendships. So, I may be stepping back from full-time exec duties, but I’ll be cheering loudly for iHEART.”

