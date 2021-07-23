Nick Cannon & Kevin Hart (Hart Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

SKYVIEW NETWORKS syndicated host and MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES morning host NICK CANNON saw his prank battle with actor/comedian KEVIN HART escalate recently. HART placed a digital billboard ad in LOS ANGELES.

The billboard ad suggested contacting CANNON for fatherhood advice. CANNON has seven children with four mothers. HART claims to have also placed billboard ads in NEW YORK and ATLANTA. Part of the joke was HART used CANNON's cell phone number in the billboard ad.

Recently, CANNON had a llama delivered to HART's LOS ANGELES home.

