Amy Winehouse (Photo: ako photography/Shutterstock.com)

TODAY (7/23) marks the 10th Anniversary of the death of AMY WINEHOUSE and the premiere of a film on her life on the BBC. The late GRAMMY Award-winning British soul singer, who became a global sensation during the mid 2000's, suffered a tragic death from alcohol poisoning at age 27. RECLAIMING AMY, narrated by her mother JANIS WINEHOUSE-COLLINS, features home footage, family pictures and interviews with three of her closest friends recalling harrowing accounts of the “You Know I’m No Good” singer’s good and bad times.

According to "SNYDE's Daily News," WINEHOUSE-COLLINS has never spoken on camera about her daughter but uses the documentary to share her version and feelings about the events of her daughter’s life and shocking death.

WINEHOUSE-COLLINS said in the film, “It’s only looking back now that I realize how little we understood. She was prone to addiction; she could not stop herself. It’s a very cruel beast.”

Her father, MITCH WINEHOUSE, added, "“I look back and there’s lots of things I wish I would have done differently. You couldn’t tell her to do something or not do something ... nobody controlled AMY. AMY was the governor.”

The 59-minute documentary, which also addresses WINEHOUSE’s sexuality, bulimia and mental health issues, follows the 2015 “AMY” documentary, which the family criticized. Click here to see the trailer.





« see more Net News