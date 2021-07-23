-
Matt Sammon Named Skyview Networks Phoenix Manager/Business Development & Strategy
July 26, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SKYVIEW NETWORKS in PHOENIX has named MATT SAMMON the new Manager/Business Development & Strategy. The 26-year radio vet began work with Skyview in SEPTEMBER 2020 as an executive producer overseeing NOTRE DAME sports broadcasts.
SAMMON previously spent 13 years as the Director of Broadcasting & Programming for the NHL's TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING, forced out by budget cuts in 2019. He also spent two years as a freelancer with SAMMONSEZ, LLC.
SAMMON's promotion is effective immediately, and he can be reached at msammon@skyviewsat.com.