Teaming With LyricFind

LYRICFIND is launching a new service that allows labels and rightsholders to quickly and easily turn their tracks into lyric videos. Born from the vision of eONE MUSIC SVP Operations/Innovation BILL WILSON, the company will be the launch partner for the project. Artists from its iconic DEATH ROW RECORDS label, including THE GAME, SNOOP DOGG, POP EVIL, DR. DRE and BRYANT MYERS are part of the initial batch of videos created by the platform, which already boasts THE GAME’s "The Documentary 2.0" and MYERS'’ "Bendecido" albums.



LYRICFIND’s new tool automatically generates a branded video that uses custom backgrounds, fonts, and visualizers to animate a song’s lyrics (or high quality translations of the lyrics, such as for "Bendecido"). The system has the ability to generate a high-quality video in seconds, making it ideal for catalogs and other large collections of recordings. The video creation tool also includes vetted translations in seven languages, as well as other high-quality features, allowing artists and rights-holders to customize videos that perfectly reflect their music promotion strategies. The service has no upfront costs to labels and artists: LYRICFIND simply shares in the revenue generated from video views.



Commented LYRICFIND co-founder/CEO DARRYL BALLANTYNE, “Lyric videos are a key way for fans to interact with their favorite artists’ tracks. They enable music lovers to connect more powerfully with the music. This new lyric video service is part of our mission to create innovative ways for labels and rightsholders to use lyrics to benefit their business and for artists to raise their profile and connect with fans -- and generate revenue.”



Added eONE MUSIC's WILSON, “We have an extensive catalog of amazing recordings, and this tool has allowed us to unlock the revenue potential of these tracks, which would have been extremely costly and time consuming without LYRICFIND’s system. Already the results have blown away our expectations.”



« see more Net News