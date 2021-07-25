Alison Kristunis

THE BRIDGE OF HOPE Contemporary Christian WKNZ (88.7)/HARRINGTON, DE, WNKZ (92.5)/POCOMOKE CITY-SALISBURY, MD, WNJH (105.5)/CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE, NJ, and W232DJ (94.3)/OCEAN CITY, MD (THE BRIDGE) have hired ALISON KRISTUNAS as Development Director.



KRISTUNAS, most recently with DELMARVA CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS, will now work with donors to connect them to ministry opportunities with THE BRIDGE broadcast and community outreach initiatives like concerts, seminars, food distributions, the DRIVE THRU CONNECTION, and online PRAYER WORKS.



She replaces KRISTIN BOYCE who recently accepted a position at LIBERTY UNIVERSITY in LYNCHBURG, VA.

