The Baka Boyz

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic AC KOAS (JAMMIN’ 105.7)/LAS VEGAS has added COMPASS MEDIA syndicated “THE BAKA BOYZ” to the lineup for 7-11p (PT). COMPASS does the show in conjunction with OCEANIC TRADEWINDS.

PD TOM CALOCOCCI said, “I still remember the first time I heard the BAKA BOYZ do their thing. Their energy, creativity and chemistry are undeniable and I’m excited to bring them to LAS VEGAS to entertain SIN CITY and make the lights even brighter. They’ve always sounded great and I love how they continue to evolve their brand both on the air and with social media. Combined with their incredible work ethic, we can’t lose with the BAKA BOYZ ON JAMMIN’ 105.7.”

THE BAKA BOYZ added, “It’s time for us to raise the bar and get listeners talking about their favorite radio station and radio personalities once again. It’s a sin so many in radio have forgotten about the importance of personality radio and what better place to reverse those sins than SIN CITY with the legendary Tom C. and BEASLEY BROADCASTING.”

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Owner GARY BERNSTEIN commented, “THE BAKA BOYZ are undeniably one of the best ever to perform on the radio. We expect dozens of new station additions over the next few months as true programming greatness can’t easily be duplicated and surely always stands out."

The syndicated program is delivered content only so stations can program their own music. The show is available for Classic Hip-Hop, Rhythmic AC, Throwback, Urban AC/R&B, or even Pop or Rhythmic CHR.

For more information, contact NANCY ABRAMSON or GARY BERNSTEIN.

