Prison Time

Former LONG ISLAND BROADCASTING VP/GM STEPHANIE McNAMARA BITIS, who pleaded guilty to felony access device fraud in federal court last NOVEMBER 16th, has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison in the case.

BITIS, who previously agreed to pay $302,585.01 in restitution (the first $52,585.01 to her former employer and the rest to the company’s insurance carrier GRANITE STATE INSURANCE CO.) (NET NEWS 5/25), pleaded guilty to using LIRB’s corporate AMERICAN EXPRESS card for personal expenses and was sentenced on FRIDAY (3/23). U.S. DISTRICT COURT Judge GART R. BROWN rejected BITIS' attorney's argument for probation rather than prison time, noting that BITIS had committed a similar embezzlement crime with a previous employer and escaped criminal punishment when it was settled in private. After leaving LIRB, BITIS worked as VP of Sales at HAMPTONS media institution DAN’S PAPERS.

LIRB Owner LAUREN STONE told ALL ACCESS, "LONG ISLAND RADIO BROADCASTING is pleased that today justice was served with the court’s sentence of Defendant STEPHANIE BITIS. Although LIRB is still picking up the pieces of the mess that was left as a result of the defendant’s fraud and embezzlement, we are hopeful that we can overcome these obstacles and continue to serve the needs of LONG ISLAND’s EAST END."

