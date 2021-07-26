Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS notes, "How will we come to think of the last 18 months when we look back at the pandemic over the next several years?

"Clearly, 2020 will be remembered as 'The Year of COVID.' But the after-effects and reverberations will be with us for years and years to come. Blow-ups among commercial airline passengers are off the charts. Road rage incidents are on track to set a record this year. And nerves are clearly on edge wherever you go.

"A new study confirms what you have no doubt suspected – stress levels are nearing an all-time high. It turns out a “Stress in America” study has been conducted by the American Psychological Association since 2007 by the HARRIS POLL. Just in time to measure the Most. Stressful. Year. Ever."

