Digital sales consultant LAURENCE HENUZET has joined advertising tech firm TARGETSPOT as Operations Dir. HENUZET, who began her career as a GOOGLE AdWords specialist at PUBLICITYWEB, has worked for DVDPOST, HI-MEDIA SEARCH, S2 MEDIA, CADREON, PERFORMICS, DENTSU, and, most recently, ROOT in BELGIUM.

“Over the years, she has acquired cutting-edge technical skills, making her one of the leading experts in the field of programmatic purchasing, traffic and tracking solutions,” said GM MARIO CABAÑAS, “We are proud to have her on board to accelerate the development of our proprietary technologies.”

