New Name

KRISTEN BELL and "ARMCHAIR EXPERT" co-host MONICA PADMAN's new podcast "SHATTERED GLASS" has changed its name to "WE ARE SUPPORTED BY..." after discovering that another podcast had laid claim to the original title.

BELL said on the fifth of ten episodes of the new podcast that the show changed its title after getting a cease-and-desist letter, with PADMAN adding, "we don't want to step on anyone's toes, so here we are."

Like BELL and PADMAN's podcast, the "other" "SHATTERED GLASS," hosted by PITTSBURGH-based MARITA GARRETT and MONICA HERSHBERGER, tells stories of women achieving prominence and shattering the "glass ceiling." The letter congratulated BELL and PADMAN on the new podcast but added that "we can't help but be a little put off" that the name was the same as theirs, voicing disappointment that BELL and PADMAN "didn't have the courtesy to reach out to us and let us know that (they) were planning to use the name SHATTERED GLASS."

