iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WQEN/BIRMINGHAM debuts a new “ALABAMA IN THE MORNING,” show effective immediately. The show is hosted by ALABAMA COLE and DJ NEW ERA.

“Both ALABAMA and DJ NEW ERA have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this opportunity, said PD DINO CONRAD. “I couldn’t be more excited for these two and what we’re building in BIRMINGHAM!”

“We couldn’t be happier to have ALABAMA and DJ NEW ERA – two very talented personalities – at the helm of this new program,” said Area Pres. RAY QUINN. “This team will bring BIRMINGHAM a unique, entertaining, and informative live and local morning show.”

