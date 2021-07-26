Ad Package Giveaway

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO and FIRST MIDWEST BANK will give away another $50,000 advertising campaign on the station in their "Supporting Small Business" campaign for 2021. Last year's edition helped BREAKING BREAD CATERING AND DELI endure the pandemic.

CHICAGO Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS said, “We’re excited to continue our partnership with FIRST MIDWEST BANK to help a local small business see success. Supporting local businesses in our community is central to both ESPN 1000 and FIRST MIDWEST BANK, and this is a great way for us to introduce the passionate sports fans in our area to a small business.”

“This past year has reminded us of the importance of small businesses and the role they play in creating employment opportunities and momentum for economic growth in their local neighborhoods and across CHICAGO,” said FIRST MIDWEST BANK Chief Marketing and Communications Officer JIM STADLER. “We are proud to partner with ESPN CHICAGO for the second year to bring valuable and well-deserved public exposure to these important businesses.”

Find out more at thrivingtomorrow.com.

« see more Net News