VIP Offering, App Refresh

SIRIUSXM has renamed its subscription tiers and added an additional top-of-the-line VIP version with special additional perks including access to NUGS.NETs concert video and audio library.

The new "Platinum VIP" tier at $34.99/month offers access to all SIRIUSXM audio and video (the former "All Access" tier, now "Platinum") in up to two vehicles plus the NUGS.NET access and VIP customer service. Meanwhile, besides "Platinum," the former "Select" tier is now "Music & Entertainment," "Mostly Music" is now dubbed "Music Showcase," and "Choice" is now "Choose & Save." The digital "Premier Streaming" has changed its name to "Streaming Platinum," and "Essential Streaming" has become "Streaming Music & Entertainment."

In addition, the SIRIUSXM app has been updated with new preview and in-app purchasing capability, with a three-hour preview available for those considering subscribing.

“Platinum VIP is a terrific addition to our subscription choices and provides real value for those subscribers who love SIRIUSXM, want it in multiple vehicles, and want all of the premium programming that we offer,” said CRO RICHARD BEATTY. “Not only are they getting the value of two subscriptions, they get added perks like special access to great SIRIUSXM events, concerts, in-studio shows and more. With the bundled-in access to thousands of great live performances via NUGS.NET, music lovers are getting a premium experience, and Platinum VIP will continue to evolve as SIRIUSXM's premium offering with more perks and content being added in the coming months.”

