WKKT (96.9 The Kat)

iHEARTMEDIA COUNTRY WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE is still seeking a multi-talented PD to succeed CHUCK "DZL" THOMPSON, who left the station at the end of JUNE after almost 20 years with iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLOTTE (NET NEWS 6/29).

The next PD will oversee all operations, including music, on-air personalities, programming, promotions and digital operations in partnership with SVP/Programming A.J. For more details and to apply for the position, click here.

