Sun Broadcast Group COO Danno Wolkoff, VP/Operations Laura Wolkoff Leave The Company
July 26, 2021 at 9:21 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has learned that there are changes at the top at SUN BROADCAST GROUP, as COO DANNO WOLKOFF and his wife, VP/Operations LAURA WOLKOFF, are no longer with the company. They were based in CLEVELAND.
WOLKOFF was named COO last year (NET NEWS 8/31/20) following the acquisition by SBG owners GEN MEDIA PARTNERS of WOLKOFF's and LAURA ORKIN's ENVISION NETWORKS (NET NEWS 2/4/20).
Look for GEN MEDIA PARTNERS Managing Partner WARREN FRIEDLAND to oversee operations for now.
A request for comment from SBG and WOLKOFF has been made. More as this story develops.