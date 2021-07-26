Danno Wolkoff

ALL ACCESS has learned that there are changes at the top at SUN BROADCAST GROUP, as COO DANNO WOLKOFF and his wife, VP/Operations LAURA WOLKOFF, are no longer with the company. They were based in CLEVELAND.

WOLKOFF was named COO last year (NET NEWS 8/31/20) following the acquisition by SBG owners GEN MEDIA PARTNERS of WOLKOFF's and LAURA ORKIN's ENVISION NETWORKS (NET NEWS 2/4/20).

Look for GEN MEDIA PARTNERS Managing Partner WARREN FRIEDLAND to oversee operations for now.

A request for comment from SBG and WOLKOFF has been made. More as this story develops.

