Starts Thursday

AUDACY is introducing a new hour-long weekly audio and video show about podcasting. "PODSAUCE" is hosted by former TMZ correspondent DAX HOLT and actress and TV personality ALESHA RENEÉ, who will interview podcasters like former ESPN hosts KENNY MAYNE and TREY WINGO, "THE BAND OF MOTHERS" hosts SHAYNA FERM and TRACEY TEE, "10 OVER 70" host and PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS co-founder MAX LINSKY, and others. The show will debut THURSDAY (7/29), with clips from the show airing as the "PODSAUCE MINUTE" on AUDACY broadcast radio stations.

“With over two million active podcasts and nearly 50 million episodes worldwide, finding a podcast to listen to can be overwhelming. That’s where PODSAUCE comes in,” said AUDACY EVP/GM, Digital PAM RUSSO. “Through ALESHA and DAX’s passion for this exploding medium, coupled with in-depth conversations with the people behind the content, ‘Podsauce’ will give consumers a taste of top shows -- both in our portfolio and beyond -- and spotlight the very best in the world of podcasting.”

