36th Annual Event Set For October 30th

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30th at ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE in CLEVELAND, OH featuring this year's inductees FOO FIGHTERS, TINA TURNER, CAROLE KING, THE GO-GO'S, JAY-Z, and TODD RUNDGREN. In addition will be inductions for Early Influence for KRAFTWERK, CHARLEY PATTON and GIL SCOTT-HERON, Musical Excellence for RANDY RHOADS, LL COOL J and BILLY PRESTON, and CLARENCE AVANT will receive the AHMET ERTEGUN Award.

The event will eventually air on HBO and stream on HBO MAX and simulcast on radio on SIRIUSXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio Channel 310 and VOLUME Channel 106.

Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, JULY 30th at 10a (ET) via RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

