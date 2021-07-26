Krystal Pino

CUMULUS Rhythmic AC KSZR (97.5 THE VIBE)/TUCSON, AZ has a new midday personality as KRYSTAL PINO grabs the spot. PINO has been in radio for nearly 20 years in ARIZONA and in COLORADO.

KSZR (97.5 THE VIBE)/TUCSON PD BUZZ JACKSON commented, "We’ve wanted KRYSTAL to be a part of the VIBE team for a long time, and we’re lucky that all the right stars and planets finally aligned so we could get it done!"

PINO added, "I am excited to be back under the CUMULUS umbrella, as my time at WESTWOOD ONE was among my favorite! BUZZ is a great PD and has always been someone in the industry I trust and admire. I have missed my TUCSON listeners and cannot wait to find a vibe in middays for 97.5!"

