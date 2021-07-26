2022 Inductees Announced

The TEXAS HERITAGE SONGWRITERS’ ASSOCIATION (THSA) will induct LEFTY FRIZZELL, NANCI GRIFFITH, LIGHTNIN’ HOPKINS, and MARK JAMES into its HALL OF FAME as 2022 inductees.

WILLIAM ORVILLE “LEFTY” FRIZZELL, already a member of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME in NASHVILLE, is considered one of the most influential performers in Country music history. Many Country greats, including MERLE HAGGARD, GEORGE JONES and GEORGE STRAIT, have paid homage to this CORSICANA native, who died in 1975.

GRIFFITH is a GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter. Some of her greatest hits as a writer include KATHY MATTEA’s cover of "Love At The Five and Dime" and SUZY BOGGUSS’ hit with "Outbound Plane.” As an artist, her accomplishments include charting seven Country song sin the 1980s, and releasing more than 20 albums.

SAMUEL JOHN "LIGHTNIN'" HOPKINS was a Blues singer-songwriter from CENTERVILLE, who performed for over six decades, recording more albums than any other Blues musician over the course of 30 years, until his death in 1982. ROLLING STONE magazine ranked HOPKINS as one of the Top 100 guitarists of all time. In addition, he scored a series of national R&B hits with "Shotgun Blues," "Short Haired Woman," "Abilene" and "Big Mama Jump."

JAMES has written hits for singers B.J. THOMAS, BRENDA LEE, and ELVIS PRESLEY, including THOMAS’ “Hooked On A Feeling,” and PRESLEY's last U.S. #1 hit single, "Suspicious Minds."

Celebrating the songwriting achievements of this latest class, the 2022 THSA HALL OF FAME Weekend will return to AUSTIN, FEBRUARY 11th and 12th, 2022. More info can be found at TexasSongwriters.com.

