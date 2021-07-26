Matthews

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KXKX (KIX 105.7)/SEDALIA, MO morning host BEAU MATTHEWS will hang up his headphones at the end of the month after 46 years in radio and 17 with TOWNSQUARE.

“At some point in our lives we all have to make the decision to retire from our job/career," he said in a post on the station's website. "After discussion with my wife, I decided to end my radio career with KIX 105.7. My last day on the air will be FRIDAY, JULY 30th.”

No official word as of yet on plans for the daypart after MATTHEWS' retirement.

