Sold

EC BROADCASTING (EDWARD DE LA HUNT) is selling Country KXKK (HOT COUNTRY 92.5), Adult Standards KDKK (STARSTATION 97.5), Classic Country KPRM-A, and K263BR/PARK RAPIDS, MN and K242AY/WALKER, MN; NORMIN BROADCASTING CORPORATION (DAVID DE LA HUNT) is selling K234CQ/STAPLES, MN; EDWARD DE LA HUNT is selling Classic Hits-KAKK-A and K229DJ/WALKER, MN; and CAROL J. DE LA HUNT is also selling AC KQKK (KQ 102)/WALKER, MN to DE LA HUNT MEDIA, INC (EDWARD P. (BUTCH) DE LA HUNT and TAMARA A. DE LA HUNT). for $1.15 million ($750,000 cash, the rest in a promissory note)..In another deal involving the DE LA HUNT family, their VERNDALE BROADCASTING LLC is selling AC KSKK-A-K267CU (THE ARROW)/VERNDALE, MN to GABRIEL MEDIA for $200,000.

In other filings with the FCC, ICICLE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling News-Talk KOZI-A and AC KOZI-F/CHELAN, WA; Country KZAL (Z-COUNTRY 94.7) and K276CY/MANSON, WA; and KZAL's booster in WENATCHEE, WA to CHELAN VALLEY MEDIA GROUP LLC for $597,500.

DAVID WALKER's WALKER RADIO GROUP, as debtor-in-possession, is selling Country KRBL (THE RED-DIRT REBEL)/IDALOU-LUBBOCK, TX to DAVID KLEMENT's COMMUNITY BROADCAST PARTNERS LLC for $150,000 pursuant to an order by the Bankruptcy Court approving the sale.

ANSCOMBE BROADCASTING GROUP, LTD. is selling Gospel WSIR-A/WINTER HAVEN, FL to FERRIS WALLER's WALCO ENTERPRISES LLC for $47,500.

MARANATHA RADIO ASSOCIATION is transferring low power FM KHZZ-LP/HAYS, KS to HAYS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 489 for $3,000 (value of tangible personal property).

JACKMAN HOLDING COMPANY, LLC has filed for an STA to operate KXXP/WHITE SALMON, MT, at reduced power at request of the U.S. FOREST SERVICE due to issues at the tower site.

Applying for Silent STAs were EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. (W224BQ/PARK RIDGE, IL, issues with lease negotiations) and UNITED HOUMA NATION, INC. (KUHN/GOLDEN MEADOWS, IL, struck by lightning).

Requesting extensions of Silent STA were ALELUYA BROADCASTING NETWORK (KABA/LOUISE, TX, repairs and modifications); MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS, INC. (KIDD-A and K294CA/MONTEREY, CA, lost lease at AM site) and UNIFIED PENTECOSTAL LOCAL CHURCHES, INC. (KWJP/PAOLA, KS, lost lease).

NIA BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Spanish Rhythmic WYKB (FLOW 105.3)/FERNANDINA BEACH-JACKSONVILLE, FL to NORSAN MEDIA, LLC for $1 million



The estate of the late TOM HUTH, the THOMAS HUTH REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, and HUTH-PENNEY BROADCASTING, LLC have closed on the sales of Regional Mexican KIQS-A-K252FN/WILLOWS, CA; Regional Mexican KEGE/HAMILTON CITY, CA; Regional Mexican KTOR/GERBER, CA; Classic Country KHEX (100.3 THE OUTLAW)/CONCOW, CA; Adult Hits KAJK (96.3 JACK FM), Country KGXX (DOUBLE X COUNTRY), Sports KLZN-A, and K257EK/SUSANVILLE, CA; Adult Standards KBLF-A, News-Talk KRAC-A, and K284CL/RED BLUFF, CA; and K277CE/FALLON, NV to INDEPENDENCE ROCK MEDIA LLC for $400,000

And FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of W268BB/STATE COLLEGE, PA to PAT CERULLO's MAJOR KEYSTONE, LLC for $25,000. The primary station is listed as the seller's Religion WKDN-F/STATE COLLEGE, PA.

