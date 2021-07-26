-
Two More Licensees Agree To Consent Decrees With FCC Settling Public File Violations
Two more licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees settling online political file violations.
BRANDY COMMUNICATIONS (Country KOFO-A/OTTAWA, KS) and REYES MEDIA GROUP, INC. (Regional Mexican KCZZ-A/MISSION, KS and Regional Mexican KDTD-A (LA GRANDE 1340 AM)/KANSAS CITY) have entered the Consent Decrees, agreeing to create and implement compliance plans; the agreements do not include fines.