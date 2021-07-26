Brian Arnone

Event marketing software company AUDIENCE REPUBLIC has appointed former PATRON TECHNOLOGY Pres. and CRO BRIAN ARNONE as its new CRO. ARNONE’s work at PATRON TECHNOLOGY included leading Sales, Marketing, and Account Management teams of 250 people. He served on the company’s Senior Leadership team, acquiring companies in the realms of ticketing, mobile apps, experiential marketing, logistics software, and cashless RFID.

AUDIENCE REPUBLIC CEO JARED KRISTENSEN said, "We’re thrilled to have BRIAN onboard. With over two decades of experience, including leadership roles at TICKETFLY, SHOWCLIX and PATRON TECHNOLOGY, BRIAN will play a critical role in continuing our growth in NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, UNITED KINGDOM, and our other markets globally.”

ARNONE added, “AUDIENCE REPUBLIC is the answer to a question people have been asking me my whole career: ‘How are you going to help me sell more tickets?' I’ve had to answer that question more times than I can count. For AUDIENCE REPUBLIC, we’re targeting fast growth. As we continue our expansion, we’ll be opening ourselves up to additional segments in music, sport and entertainment, as well as growing our teams in NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE. The next two to three years for the event industry will be pretty magical.”

« see more Net News