ROLLING STONE is reporting that Kanye West is pushing back the album release date for DONDA. A promotional video for the album released before his album preview last THURSDAY (7/22) at MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM in ATLANTA stated the album would be released immediately following the preview, but ROLLING STONE has now confirmed that due to last minute changes, the date has been moved to AUGUST 6th.

Over the weekend, reports popped up suggesting that KANYE was camping out at MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM finishing the album. The rapper, clad in his all-red outfit from THURSDAY night, was spotted at a Major League Soccer game at the stadium on SATURDAY. A representative for MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM confirmed that WEST was indeed staying at the arena until he finished the album.

The new album is expected to include features from LIL BABY, PUSHA T, and DON TOLIVER, as well as track star SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, and a new single titled “No Child Left Behind.”

The album also includes several references to KANYE’s impending divorce from KIM KARDASHIAN, with whom he’s been married for the past 7 years and has 4 children. On one song, reportedly titled “Welcome to My Life,” KANYE raps: “Tell the assassins I escaped from CALABASAS.”





