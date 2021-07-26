125th Anniversary

CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS continues to celebrate its 125th anniversary all this week. The all-star lineup continues TONIGHT and TOMORROW (7/26 and 7/27) with the PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS, and welcomes MAREN MORRIS and BRETT YOUNG (7/28), ERIC CHURCH and ASHLEY McBRYDE (7/29), KANE BROWN with RESTLESS ROAD and TIGIRLILY 7/30 and BLAKE SHELTON and JOHN KING (7/31).

"CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS was proud to welcome GARTH BROOKS (7/23) back to FRONTIER PARK to commemorate the 125th anniversary celebration of the event, dedicated to the rodeo and music legend CHRIS LeDEOUX," said CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS CEO TOM HIRSIG. "We will always remember GARTH's presence as we unveiled the new bronze statue of CHRIS LeDOUX, and his incredible return performance on the stage on FRIDAY night."

"We appreciate GARTH BROOKS along with NED LeDOUX, THOMAS RHETT, MAREN MORRIS, BRETT YOUNG, KANE BROWN, ERIC CHURCH, BLAKE SHELTON and CODY JOHNSON, who set the all-time SUNDAY night attendance record," said ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Chairman of the Board BOB ROMEO, whose company has booked and produced the event for 38 years. "We'd also like to thank the radio partners for all their support in helping us celebrate CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS' historic 125th anniversary!"

Tickets are still available at cfdrodeo.com, and by calling (307) 778-7222.

