L-R: DJ Nyla Symone, Rapsody & Big Tigger

REVOLT has started OFF TOP, a rap video countdown hosted by AUDCACY Urban WVEE (V-103)/ATLANTA's BIG TIGGER and rapper RAPSODY. OFF TOP aims to recognize today's leading artists by showcasing lyrics rather than solely beats. iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK's DJ NYLA SYMONE will also be a member of the hosting team at OFF TOP.

REVOLT CEO DETAVIO SAMUELS commented, "We wanted to create a must-stop destination for Hip Hop's most talented emcees to prove why they deserve to be considered among the best lyricists in the game. It was important that we paired an emcee who represents the best of the present and future with a cultural icon to show what the best of Hip Hop looks like."

BIG TIGGER added, "I'm looking forward to bringing another important production to the fabric of Hip Hop culture. This new series will be full of can't-miss content, and I'm excited to shine a light on what the latest wave is bringing to REVOLT."

OFF TOP is on FRIDAY nights on REVOLT TV.





