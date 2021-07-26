Betting On Radio

A study commissioned by WESTWOOD ONE looking at the sports betting market showed that listeners to broadcast radio have "far more experience with sports betting, greater interest, and greater awareness of online sports betting brands" than do TV viewers.

The study, conducted in APRIL by MARU/MATCHBOX in the twelve states where sports bettinf has been legalized, showed, as might be expected, that younger adults and men are most likely to be interested in betting online (23% of adults 21+, nearly half among 21-34) and, adding in NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH data, WESTWOOD ONE found that sports bettors are very light TV viewers, requiring more expense to reach them. The syndicator concludes that the ideal media mix to reach sports betting audiences would be 57% AM/FM radio, 43% TV. AM/FM listeners' aided familiarity with sports betting brands is 44% greater than TV viewers'. And podcast listeners are 63% more likely to be sports bettors.

Read more at WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog in a post by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD by clicking here.

