New VP & Dir./Affiliate Sales

WESTWOOD ONE has elevated NEAL WEINER to Pres./Affiliate Sales and announced the return of SUE FALCO as Dir./Affiliate Sales. Both will report to SVP/Affiliate Sales STUART GREENBLATT.

WEINER is a 26-year veteran of WESTWOOD ONE, and has been an integral part of the affiliate sales team, working with 24/7 formats, music and entertainment shows, sports, and prep services. He began his professional radio career at the legendary PIRATE RADIO in LOS ANGELES, which was owned by WESTWOOD ONE at the time.

FALCO returns to WESTWOOD ONE as Dir./Affiliate Sales for the Music & Entertainment division, bringing her strong industry relationships across all formats to her new role. Earlier in her career, FALCO spent six years at the company as part of both the News/Talk and the Country affiliate sales teams. She most recently served for 10 years as Dir./Affiliate Sales with UNITED STATIONS.

GREENBLATT said, “With more than a quarter century with WESTWOOD ONE, NEAL knows this business inside and out. And SUE’s new role brings her full circle back to WESTWOOD ONE, along with valuable experience and strong industry relationships. There are no better people to assume these roles and drive WESTWOOD ONE’s affiliate sales.”

WEINER said, “We have fantastic new offerings in the pipeline for helping our affiliates to operate smoothly and efficiently, and to sound amazing. I’m honored to assume this role at such an exciting time!”

FALCO added, “WESTWOOD ONE is synonymous with great programming and super-sized talent. I’m thrilled to be back on the team with such a well-respected brand.”





