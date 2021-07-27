First Album Release-Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators

The iconic instrument brand GIBSON has announced the launch of GIBSON RECORDS to be based in NASHVILLE, TN along with a strategic label partnership with BMG. Over the past two and a half years, the company has launched successful music initiatives built around their iconic brands, premium guitars, and amazing artists. GIBSON RECORDS is the next major step in contributing to the evolution of collaborative artist partnerships.

GIBSON Brand President CESAR GUEIKIAN said, “Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history. GIBSON RECORDS will work with GIBSON artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist-friendly partnership. GIBSON RECORDS will keep all of us at GIBSON focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music. We are excited to launch GIBSON RECORDS, to announce that SLASH is our first signed artist and that we have entered into a label partnership with BMG.”

“It's an honor to be the first release on the new GIBSON RECORDS,” says SLASH. “It's a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with GIBSON for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect.”

“Partnering with GIBSON RECORDS and BMG presents an exciting and unique opportunity to explore new ideas for marketing and promoting a record,” adds REVELATION MANAGEMENT GROUP co-founder and SLASH's longtime manager JEFF VARNER. "It shows a real commitment on the part of GIBSON towards the artist community, and it will serve as a model for future artist releases. Working with CESAR and the GIBSON team has provided a fresh approach to how we can support an album release.”

BMG Repertoire and Marketing President for NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, THOMAS SCHERER said, “BMG congratulates GIBSON on the launch of their new label and is proud to collaborate with GIBSON RECORDS on its inaugural album release. This is the perfect match between two global brands with an unrivaled reverence for iconic artists and respect to service their creative talents. We are excited to be the worldwide partner for SLASH’s new album with MYLES KENNEDY and THE CONSPIRATORS and look forward to delivering their new music to fans everywhere around the world.”

For more info check out GIBSON.COM.

« see more Net News