Beharrell Has Chip On His Shoulder

WATERLOO MEDIA Alternative KROX (101X)/AUSTIN brings THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW to weeknights from 7-mid beginning MONDAY, AUGUST 2nd. The YEA NETWORKS syndicated show replaces MOMO, who recently moved to sister Triple A KGSR-HD2-K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO) for morning drive (NET NEWS 7/14).

KROX PD LYNN BARSTOW said, "I’ve wanted to hire GREG for more than a decade. I’m thrilled to finally have his brand of humor on 101X!"

“THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW is finally on the best station in AUSTIN, 101X!!!!!!!!!!1111111,” commented BEHARRELL, clearly having lifted his finger off of the shift key.

