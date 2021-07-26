Community Invovlement

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KVOQ (INDIE102.3)/DENVER is a co-presenter of the DENVER DOES DENVER, THE MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL that returns SATURDAY AUGUST 14th at GREEN VALLEY RANCH TOWN CENTER PARK.

The event is based on artists of all media and genres performing a remix, cover or reinterpretation of the work of other DENVER-area artists or musicians at the festival. It’s happening at GREEN VALLEY RANCH TOWN CENTER PARK.

INDIE 102.3 is also involved with the UNDERGROUND MUSIC SHOWCASE, the WEEKEND of AUGUST 27th, taking place on SOUTH BROADWAY. The multistage event will feature over 200 bands including SOFIA VALDES, REMI WOLF, ALLAH-LAS, YOKE LORE, SHANNON & THE CLAMS, and many Local 303 artists. The station will be there broadcasting live.

« see more Net News