Aldean and Underwood

Congratulations to MACON MUSIC/BROKEN BOW RECORDS JASON ALDEAN and CAPITOL NASHVILLE's CARRIE UNDERWOOD, who earned 88 MEDIABASE adds this week with their new duet, "If I Didn't Love You," making it the most-added song at Country radio this week.

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP Pres. JON LOBA, SVP JOJAMIE HAHR and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN, Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication & Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG, and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

