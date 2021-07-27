Vasquez

Former News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO evening host PATTI VASQUEZ is joining the lineup at crosstown NEWSWEB News-Talk WCPT-A, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

"DRIVING IT HOME WITH PATTI VASQUEZ" will air 5-6p (CT) weeknights beginning MONDAY (8/2). The show replaces an hour of RICK UNGAR's syndicated show in WCPT's lineup. VASQUEZ, a former standup comic, joined WGN for weekends in 2013 and moved to weekdays in 2014, leaving in JUNE 2019; she ran for ILLINOIS State Representative in 2020 and has been filling in at WCPT for the last two years.

« see more Net News