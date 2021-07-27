Q2 Financials

SIRIUSXM has released second quarter 2021 operating and financial results, including revenue of $2.16 billion, an increase of 15% compared to the prior year period. The company recorded net income of $433 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $243 million in the prior year period. Second quarter 2021 net income included $140 million in insurance recoveries related to the company's SXM-7 satellite. Net income per diluted common share was $0.10 in the second quarter 2021, compared to $0.05 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $700 million, up 14% from $615 million in the prior year period.

"SIRIUSXM added an impressive 355,000 net new self-pay subscribers in the quarter, putting us on track to add 1.1 million self-pay subscribers this year – our best since 2018 – and we are increasing all of our financial guidance. The quarter was bolstered by record self-pay churn of just 1.5%, and we achieved strong monetization in our advertising business, with an increase in ad revenue of 82% from the prior year period and 20% from the second quarter of 2019," said CEO JENNIFER WITZ.

"We have long been the leader in shaping the future of audio for listeners, and we continue doing so by providing curated and premium content in innovative formats. Earlier this month, we announced a new daily radio show hosted by MEGYN KELLY which will air exclusively from noon to two on SIRIUSXM beginning on SEPTEMBER 7th. In addition, video of the best moments from the show will be available in our app to subscribers and a podcast version of the show will be distributed broadly on SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, STITCHER and other major platforms. We brought on ROMAN MARS and his podcast team at 99% Invisible and announced SETH ROGEN would do his first ever podcast with us starting in the fall. Our collaboration with TikTTIKTOK ok is now live with PANDORA playlists from the most dynamic creators on this massive social platform, and a new SIRIUSXM channel powered by TIKTOK is coming soon," added WITZ.

"SIRIUSXM's second quarter results give us impressive momentum heading into the back half of the year. We were pleased to raise $2 billion of new, senior unsecured notes in JUNE with a coupon of just 4%, and we will use the remaining cash proceeds in AUGUST to repay our outstanding 2022 notes. In the first half of 2021 we returned approximately $965 million of capital to stockholders, comprised of approximately $844 million in common stock repurchases and $121 million in dividends. At the end of the quarter, SIRIUSXM's net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.2x, and our $1.75 billion revolving credit facility was completely undrawn and fully available," said CFO SEAN SULLIVAN.

