Lorelei Williams (Photo: LinkedIn)

The WARNER MUSIC GROUP / BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION SOCIAL JUSTICE FUND (WMG/BFF SJF) has named LORELEI WILLIAMS as its first Executive Director. She'll be based in NEW YORK and serve as an employee of MOORE IMPACT, the fiscal sponsor of the WMG/BFF SJF. WILLIAMS will report to MOORE IMPACT Pres. YVONNE MOORE.

WMG/BFF SJF Board member and WMG SVP/Public Policy & Government Affairs MARK BAKER commented, "“We’re thrilled to have LORELEI join us to help lead our grantmaking strategy, which is focused on three guiding pillars – education, criminal justice reform, and culture and the performing arts. Her extensive background in social justice philanthropy on a global scale and community development make her a perfect fit for this role. With her strategic oversight and direction, the Board is confident that it will make a sustained, long-term impact in advancing equity and justice around the world."

WILLIAMS added, "Structural racism, economic inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic have converged with devastating impact, especially for Black communities in the U.S. and the African DIASPORA. We have a powerful opportunity – and obligation – to radically reimagine and rebuild a more just society. In partnership with our dynamic Board, I look forward to building an innovative Fund that leverages the power of culture, advocacy and direct action to create real change in the lives of historically underserved and marginalized populations."

Prior to joining the WMG/BFF SJF, WILLIAMS was SVP/Grant Programs at COMIC RELIEF U.S. and before that she spent more than 15 years working as a philanthropic strategist with a focus on the U.S., SOUTH AMERICA, and SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA.

Get more information on the WMG/BFF SJF, here.

